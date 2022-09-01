scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Naseem Shah injury update: He had his left leg taped up and walked around gingerly at Pakistan’s net session

Naseem Shah bowled a bit at Pakistan nets with a taped-up left leg. He suffered cramps in the Asia Cup game against India

Pakistan's Naseem Shah reacts in pain as he struggles due to cramps during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai. (AP)

Naseem Shah, Pakistan’s fast bowler who rattled India in the first game before he picked up cramps in his left leg, was seen with his left leg taped up at Pakistan’s nets session on Thursday at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

His left leg was taped up, and he walked around gingerly after a short bowling session at the nets. Videos show the support staff member showing him the follow-through process after he finishes his action.

During his third over against India, the 15th of the innings, he had pulled up with what seemed initially like cramps. It first surfaced when he knocked out the off stump of Suryakumar Yadav in that over. He couldn’t even celebrate as he began to limp and grimace a touch on follow through.

He returned for his final over in the 18th over of the chase. Off the fourth ball, he had a successful lbw appeal against Ravindra Jadeja, which was overturned by DRS as the ball had pitched outside leg.

But he couldn’t even appeal properly, struggling to turn around toward the umpire, and he slumped to the ground holding his leg in agony. But he continued to bowl and finished the over before hobbling off.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

He then walked off the field, seemingly in tears with Pakistan support staff trying to console him. Videos of it went viral on Pakistani social media.
“It’s cramps. It’s a high-pressure game and these can happen,” his captain Babar Azam would say. “He bowled with a great deal of aggression. Pressure mey cramps aa hi jaate hain (Under pressure, cramps happen)”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 06:25:45 pm
Next Story

Amid his ‘national ambition’, KCR draws Telangana Oppn fire over 4 women death post ‘botched’ surgery

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Explained: The Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Explained: The Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 01: Latest News