Naseem Shah injury update: He had his left leg taped up and walked around gingerly at Pakistan’s net session

Naseem Shah, Pakistan’s fast bowler who rattled India in the first game before he picked up cramps in his left leg, was seen with his left leg taped up at Pakistan’s nets session on Thursday at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

His left leg was taped up, and he walked around gingerly after a short bowling session at the nets. Videos show the support staff member showing him the follow-through process after he finishes his action.

During his third over against India, the 15th of the innings, he had pulled up with what seemed initially like cramps. It first surfaced when he knocked out the off stump of Suryakumar Yadav in that over. He couldn’t even celebrate as he began to limp and grimace a touch on follow through.

He returned for his final over in the 18th over of the chase. Off the fourth ball, he had a successful lbw appeal against Ravindra Jadeja, which was overturned by DRS as the ball had pitched outside leg.

But he couldn’t even appeal properly, struggling to turn around toward the umpire, and he slumped to the ground holding his leg in agony. But he continued to bowl and finished the over before hobbling off.

He then walked off the field, seemingly in tears with Pakistan support staff trying to console him. Videos of it went viral on Pakistani social media.

“It’s cramps. It’s a high-pressure game and these can happen,” his captain Babar Azam would say. “He bowled with a great deal of aggression. Pressure mey cramps aa hi jaate hain (Under pressure, cramps happen)”.