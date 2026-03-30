Naseem Shah fined eight months salary by Pakistan Cricket Board for sarcastic tweets

Pakistan's Naseem Shah celebrates taking the wicket of India's Shardul Thakur during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday, Sep. 2. AP/PTI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) imposed a heavy fine of 20 million Pakistani rupees (approx 72000 USD or 67 lakhs INR) on pacer Naseem Shah for posting sarcastic tweets in reply to a PCB social media post of Punjab’s chief minister Maryam Nawaz. PCB deemed the tweet, which was quickly deleted, as breach of the clauses of his central contract.

The PCB announced that the disciplinary committee of the Board had found Naseem guilty of breaching clauses of his contract and behaving irresponsibly while posting tweets on his social media account.

Naseem was issued a show-cause notice on March 27 after Naseem Shah’s official X account quote-tweeted the post of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz at Gaddafi Stadium from the PCB media account, saying “Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord’s?” Minutes later, Naseem’s post was taken down and replaced with another post saying his account had been hacked, and that it had been recovered by him.