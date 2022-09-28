scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Naseem Shah diagnosed with pneumonia, to miss remainder of T20 series against England

Pakistan is already without their premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been out of action since mid-July due to a knee injury and is presently rehabilitating in the UK.

Naseem played just the first match of the seven-match series against England in Karachi and was then rested for the next three matches. (FILE)

Young Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the T20 International series against England after doctors confirmed that he has contracted pneumonia and will remain hospitalized.

The 21-year-old was set to to feature in the fifth T20I but the youngster had to hospitalized late Tuesday night after he complained of chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday that Naseem’s participation in a three-nation tournament in New Zealand which is followed by the World Cup will also be advised by the medical panel which will be monitoring his recovery. Naseem played just the first match of the seven-match series against England in Karachi and was then rested for the next three matches. “Naseem has been diagnosed as having pneumonia and the medical panel is now monitoring him. They will decide about his future participation in matches and accompanying the team to New Zealand,” the PCB said.

Pakistan is already without their premier fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been out of action since mid-July due to a knee injury and is presently rehabilitating in the UK.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

Both Shaheen and Naseem have been named in Pakistan’s World Cup, while Naseem is due to go with the team to New Zealand as well.

Medical experts say recovery from pneumonia varies as a patient can be back to doing his normal work in a week or two or it could take him four to six weeks to make a complete recovery as the disease affects the lungs.

Patients who recover from pneumonia are known to complain of tiredness and exhaustion for even two to three months after making a recovery.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 09:18:04 pm
Next Story

Godfather trailer: Chiranjeevi is the ‘dangerous and mysterious’ Brahma, Salman Khan joins his bade bhai’s fight

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Lord’s like Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 28: Latest News