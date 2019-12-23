Watch: After fifer against Sri Lanka, Naseem Shah breaks down in press conference

Naseem Shah went on to become the youngest pacer to complete a fifer in the history of Test cricket. (AP Photo) Naseem Shah went on to become the youngest pacer to complete a fifer in the history of Test cricket. (AP Photo)

After helping Pakistan secure a historic 263-run victory over Sri Lanka in Karachi on Monday, 16-year-old Naseem Shah broke down in the middle of a press conference. The youngster was then helped by a member from the Pakistan cricket management, who took a crying Naseem away from the center-stage.

In the final encounter of the two-match Test series, which Pakistan won by 263 runs, Naseem went on to become the youngest pacer to complete a fifer in the history of Test cricket.

The youngster, however, missed out by four days from breaking Nasim-ul-Ghani’s record, who is the youngest bowler to pick five wickets in an innings. Ghani, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, had accomplished the feat back in 1958 against the West Indies.

Emotions overflowed for Naseem Shah as he sheds his tears.. He always wanted to dedicate his 5-fer to his mother but since she has recently passed away .. he will now be dedicating his success to his father. #PakvSL https://t.co/qkLJJXXp87 pic.twitter.com/Ogp6Gvpb5X — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) December 23, 2019

The 16-year-old made his Test debut against Australia and went on to remove destructive batsmen David Warner to scalp his maiden wicket in the longer format of the game. However, it didn’t take much time for Naseem’s delight to turn into despair as umpires went upstairs to check the dismissal, only to find that the teenager had overstepped by an inch.

Australia dominated the proceedings in the two-match series and completed a whitewash over the visitors. Naseem played one match out of the two and had to be satisfied with a solitary wicket in the entire tour.

Fast-forward to Pakistan’s historic two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, as red-ball cricket finally returned to the country since the infamous Lahore bus attack in 2009. Naseem played both the matches and picked seven wickets in the 335 deliveries he bowled.

The youngster could have added more wickets to his tally but most parts of the first encounter played in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd