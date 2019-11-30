Naseem Shah’s childhood coach cites bone tests as proof of Pakistan pacer’s age

Naseem Shah made his Test debut for Pakistan against Australia this week. (Source: File/AP) Naseem Shah made his Test debut for Pakistan against Australia this week. (Source: File/AP)

Naseem Shah, the young pace sensation from Pakistan, made his national debut for Pakistan in the Brisbane Test this week.

However, a lot of eyebrows have been raised with regards to Shah’s young age with former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif being one of those who have cast doubt on Naseem Shah’s age.

Kaif’s tweet had a clipping of a newspaper article from 2016, in which Naseem Shah is cited as a 16-year-old.

Even former West Indies pace bowler Andy Roberts saw “16-year-old Naseem” three years ago.

The newspaper clipping from 2016. The newspaper clipping from 2016.

In an interview with Dawn in 2016, Roberts had earmaked Shah as one of the brightest prospects during a training camp in Pakistan.

“I must say that I very much liked a young fast bowler by the name of Nasim. He is just 16-year-old. I am sorry that I did not have at least two, three weeks’ time to work with him,” the 65-year-old Antiguan was quoted as saying.

However, according to his childhood coach Suleiman Qadir, son of late Abdul Qadir, the youngster is not perturbed with all the talk surrounding the controversy.

“Andy Roberts is not Naseem Shah’s father. I can guarantee you that he is 16 years of age. He came to our academy some 4 years ago and was twelve then,” Asian Age quoted Qadir as saying.

“He has undergone Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conducted bone tests and a panel of doctors had also confirmed his age. Yes, in the past I do agree that in the absence of birth-certificates the age of certain cricketers were questioned. But in the case of Naseem Shah, he already has a birth certificate and a smart card”.

“In our country Smart Card becomes a National Identity Card when a person crosses 18 and Naseem is still holding the Smart Card”, he explained.

