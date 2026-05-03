A father’s belief, a daughter’s dream: Nandni Sharma’s rise to India’s T20 World Cup squad

Shyam Sundar Sharma still remembers the time when his daughter, Nandni Sharma, constantly urged him to enrol her at a cricket academy. The year was 2011, and Nandni was in fourth standard.

It wasn’t the first time she’d made this request – she would plead nearly every evening when Sharma returned from his spare parts shop in the Industrial Area of Chandigarh. On Monday, Sharma had just returned home from his workplace when Nandni greeted him and broke the news: the 24-year-old pacer was named in the 15-member India squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

“When Nandni was very young, her only demand from me was to get her enrolled in a cricket academy. She had made up her mind to play cricket. Like any parent, we wanted her to do whatever she wanted and did not even think for a moment to not enrol her,” Sharma told The Indian Express. “I used to play cricket in my younger days, but to see her play always made me emotional. Now to see her being selected for India for the T20 World Cup is one of the biggest rewards for us and for Nandni’s hard work and passion for cricket.”