Namibia ready for big-stage India test at T20 World Cup: ‘To play against best team in world under lights in front of 50,000 people’

The Associate nations don’t play big teams in front of massive crowds, so it was no surprise that the Namibian team considered Thursday’s game against India as something they would tell their grandchildren about.

Any game at a marquee event is huge for a team struggling to break through on the big stage, but for those in Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup, the biggest pull would have been playing India in India. With the game against the Netherlands out of the way, Namibia can now focus all their energies on the contest against India.

“It will be an overwhelming opportunity – to play against the best team in the world under lights in front of 50,000 people,” skipper Gerhard Erasmus said.