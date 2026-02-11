Namibia captain bristles about not getting night training session before India match: ‘Make of that what you want’

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus was displeased that his side was not allotted a practice session at night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the T20 World Cup fixture against India on Thursday.

Echoing the concerns made by their coach, Craig Williams, following their defeat to the Netherlands at the same ground on Tuesday, Erasmus said that the vastly lower-ranked side needed all the help they could get before going up against Suryakumar Yadav’s formidable India. Especially considering that back home, there was no infrastructure to play under the lights, and many of Namibia’s players have had little to no experience of playing day-night matches.