Naman Dhir picks up wicket after getting hit for six. Pujara explains how?

Naman Dhir’s 3/31 during the first T20I in Lucknow turned the tide of the game. West Indies looked like they would put on a big score, but Dhir’s spell did the trick. Interestingly, though, all three of his scalps were of Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd and Matthew Forde, all of whom hit sixes off the balls before getting out.

Cheteshwar Pujara analysed how Dhir could do it and what changes he made in his bowling. “It was good to see that he was using his cricketing intelligence. All the three wickets he picked up – before that, he got hit for a six. He was trying to change his line and length. He was varying his pace really well. If you are a part-timer, you can’t do that. You have to be a little bit more than that. Naman Dhir has shown that he is a quality bowler,” the former India batter responded.