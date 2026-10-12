Dhir explains how batting skills help him read opposition batters while bowling

India allrounder Naman Dhir, playing his debut series for the country vs West Indies, said that his batting skills help him to read opposition batters better while bowling. In the 3rd T20I at Indore, Dhir snapped up Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer who were looking to break the shackles and take the match away from India.

At one point, Pooran had hit him for three sixes in an over but Dhir stayed calm and snapped him up in the last ball of the over. Earlier, Hetmyer had also slammed him for a four and a six but Dhir had the last laugh there as well when he dismissed the batter in the final ball of the over.