‘Nafrat faila rahe hain’: Saqlain Mushtaq lashes out at ex-India cricketers ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq has accused former India cricketers of spreading hatred with their words in a withering criticism of his counterparts across the border. Saqlain’s comments came on a day when the India vs Pakistan game was back on the calendar again after many weeks of uncertainty. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally relented after hectic negotiations with the ICC on Monday evening and asked its cricket team to play India in Colombo on Sunday.

“Recently, an ex-cricketer—I won’t name him because it doesn’t feel right—was asked about Pakistan talking about their integrity and respect. He replied, ‘Look, before I speak, those who have no respect to begin with, how can they talk about respect?’ I mean, use some common sense! What kind of narrow-minded things are you saying? You are an ex-cricketer. Players are supposed to be heroes and stars, and stars shine for everyone. Heroes belong to everyone. At least try to act like a hero!” Saqlain said on the Game On Hai show.