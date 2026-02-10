‘Nafrat faila rahe hain’: Saqlain Mushtaq lashes out at ex-India cricketers ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Ex-Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq has accused former India cricketers of spreading hatred with their words in a withering criticism of his counterparts across the border. Saqlain’s comments came on a day when the India vs Pakistan game was back on the calendar again after many weeks of uncertainty. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally relented after hectic negotiations with the ICC on Monday evening and asked its cricket team to play India in Colombo on Sunday.
“Recently, an ex-cricketer—I won’t name him because it doesn’t feel right—was asked about Pakistan talking about their integrity and respect. He replied, ‘Look, before I speak, those who have no respect to begin with, how can they talk about respect?’ I mean, use some common sense! What kind of narrow-minded things are you saying? You are an ex-cricketer. Players are supposed to be heroes and stars, and stars shine for everyone. Heroes belong to everyone. At least try to act like a hero!” Saqlain said on the Game On Hai show.
Saqlain continued: “The politicians are doing what they do—they are playing their politics. But you guys [former cricketers] shouldn’t talk like this. Don’t you understand? When you hit a boundary or take a wicket, everyone claps—from this side and that side. You just don’t seem to get it. I say they need some sense on the other side of the border; they should speak a bit more intelligently.
“Even the big ex-cricketers over there are saying such strange things and spreading hatred. They don’t understand the purpose of this game. Cricket delivers a message of peace and unity. I remember when we went to play the ‘Cricket All-Stars’ in America; the fans had stitched flags together to make one giant flag. In the middle, the Indian and Pakistani flags were joined, with Indians and Pakistanis standing together,” Saqlain said.
Saqlain then explained why the days of off-field camaraderie between India and Pakistan are over.
“I don’t think those things [the old spirit of the game] are coming back because things have gone too far. On the other side, they don’t want it to return; they have kept it this way specifically to polish their own politics and will continue to do so,” he said.
He also lashed out at comments that India was the primary money spinner for world cricket.
“Look, money flows and gets distributed, and every other day they come out and say, ‘This is what we earned and gave to the ICC; you are eating while we are earning.’ They act as if others have nothing at all. They’ve been talking like this every few days, and their arrogance has grown so much.”
