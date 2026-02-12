Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi fined 15% & handed a demerit point for ICC code of conduct breach during South Africa clash

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
In a statement released on Thursday, the ICC confirmed that Nabi was found to have violated Article 2.4, which relates to “Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match.”
The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires regarding South African bowler Lungi Ngidi’s wrist band.
In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Nabi’s disciplinary record. It is his first offence within a 24-month period.
According to the ICC, Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, meaning a formal hearing was not required.
The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon, and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
South Africa defeated Afghanistan in arguably one of the greatest T20 World Cup matches, which saw the two sides playing two sets of Super Overs after both the 20-over match and the first Super Over ended up in a tie.
