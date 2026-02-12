Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi fined 15% & handed a demerit point for ICC code of conduct breach during South Africa clash

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ICC confirmed that Nabi was found to have violated Article 2.4, which relates to “Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match.”

The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires regarding South African bowler Lungi Ngidi’s wrist band.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Nabi’s disciplinary record. It is his first offence within a 24-month period.