Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi fined 15% & handed a demerit point for ICC code of conduct breach during South Africa clash

The charge on Nabi was levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon, and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 06:11 PM IST
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with umpires regarding South African bowler Lungi Ngidi’s wrist band. (PHOTO: ICC)Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with umpires regarding South African bowler Lungi Ngidi’s wrist band. (PHOTO: ICC)
Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ICC confirmed that Nabi was found to have violated Article 2.4, which relates to “Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match.”

The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires regarding South African bowler Lungi Ngidi’s wrist band.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Nabi’s disciplinary record. It is his first offence within a 24-month period.

According to the ICC, Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, meaning a formal hearing was not required.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon, and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

South Africa defeated Afghanistan in arguably one of the greatest T20 World Cup matches, which saw the two sides playing two sets of Super Overs after both the 20-over match and the first Super Over ended up in a tie.

What happens in case of a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct?

  • – When a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, resulting in a ban.
  • – Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test, two ODIs, or two T20Is—whichever comes first for the player.
  • – Demerit points remain on a player or support personnel’s disciplinary record for 24 months from the date of imposition, after which they are expunged.

Feb 12: Latest News