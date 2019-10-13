N Srinivasan, Thakur, Shah, Dalmiya: Back to controlling cricket in India

1. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association; President: Rupa Gurunath

The first female president of a state association, Rupa Gurunath was elected unopposed at TNCA elections. She is the daughter of former BCCI & ICC chief N. Srinivasan. Her husband, Gurunath Meiyappan, was banned for his alleged involvement in 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. Rupa is whole-time director, India Cements.

2. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association; President: Arun Dhumal

Arun Dhumal is the younger brother of former BCCI president and current MoS, Finance, Anurag Thakur. After over a decade and a half, HPCA has a new president, although it remained in the family. He has represented HPCA in BCCI meetings.

3. Delhi and district cricket association; joint secretary: Rajan Manchanda, Vice-President: Rakesh Bansal

When nominations were filed for DDCA elections last year, there were 10 in the fray across panels who were related to former office-bearers. Not all of them won. Other than Manchanda and Bansal, the others who had family connections and are in the Apex Council are Renu Khanna, Alok Mittal, Apurv Jain and Nitin Gupta.

4. Rajasthan Cricket Association; President: Vaibhav Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot became the RCA president on Friday. Amin Pathan, a local BJP leader, took the vice-president’s post.

5. Assam Cricket Association; Secretary: Devajit Saikia

Former additional advocate-general of Assam, Devajit Saikia appeared before the CBI in Kolkata in 2014 on behalf of News Live, a city-based satellite channel owned by the wife of former Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in connection with the Saradha scam.

6. Manipur Cricket Association; President: Rajkumar Imo Singh

He is a Member of Legislative Assembly in his second term. He is a Congress MLA and MPCC general secretary (administration). As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, no individual holding public office is eligible to hold any post, however, interestingly, it’s not clear how the Supreme Court-appointed COA approved the MCA constitution. MCA has nominated Rajkumar as the state association’s representative at the BCCI AGM.

7. Hyderabad Cricket Association; President: Mohammad Azharuddin

The BCCI banned Md Azharuddin for life for his alleged involvement in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. But AP HC lifted the ban in 2012, calling it illegal. A lower court had upheld the ban that was overturned. The BCCI is yet to challenge the HC order. Azhar had written to the Supreme Court-appointed CoA, requesting them to clear his old dues — his monthly pension and one-time benefit given to former cricketers, pointing out that the HC had held the BCCI ban “illegal”.

8. Nagaland Cricket Association; President: Kechangulie Rio

Kechangulie, son of state chief minister Neiphiu Rio, is the new Nagaland Cricket Association president, replacing his father at the cricket body.

9. Vidarbha Cricket Association; Vice-president: Adwait Manohar

The VCA was very prompt in adopting the Lodha reforms in toto. Adwait, son of ICC chairman and former BCCI president Shashank Manohar, is currently holding the vice-president’s post. It will be his second term as an office-bearer.

10. Chhattisgarh Cricket Association; President: Prabhtej Singh Bhatia

Son of the outgoing Chhattisgarh Cricket Sangh president Baldeo Singh Bhatia, Prabhtej now runs the state association. The liquor baron will continue his father’s legacy in the state body.

11. Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association; President: Yadhupati Singhania

Yadhupati, son of late industrialist Gaur Hari Singhania, continues as UPCA president. His father had helmed the association for close to two decades and following his death in 2015, the UPCA general body nominated Yadhupati as the state association chief.

12. Gujarat Cricket Association; GCA’s representative at BCCI AGM

In the wake of the Lodha reforms, Home Minister Amit Shah stepped down as GCA president. His son Jay, too, didn’t seek re-election as joint secretary. Interestingly, the post of GCA president was left vacant. Later, Jay was nominated as the GCA representative at BCCI AGM and is likely to be an important office-bearer in the new body.

13. Saurashtra Cricket Association; President: Jaydev Shah

Son of veteran administrator Niranjan Shah, who ruled the SCA for more than four decades, Jaydev, a former Saurashtra captain, was elected unopposed. The SCA remained a family affair. Niranjan’s nephew Himanshu was elected secretary.

14. Odisha Cricket Association; Secretary: Sanjay Behera

Son of former OCA secretary Ashirbad Behera, Sanjay was elected as the new secretary of the state association. Ashirbad is currently behind bars after CBI arrested him for his alleged involvement in the state’s multi-crore chit fund scam. He voted at OCA elections from jail.

15. Baroda Cricket Association; President: Pranav Amin

Son of former IPL chairman and veteran Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) administrator Chirayu Amin, Pranav won the election from a panel which was backed by his father. Pranav is not new to BCA administration. He was part of the managing committee for the past 10 years.

16. Karnataka State Cricket Association; President: Roger Binny

Former India medium pacer Roger Binny has been elected as the president of the KSCA. The 1983 World Cup hero won by a huge margin in a lopsided contest. Former state cricketer J Abhiram was elected vice-president whereas former India women’s captain Shantha Rangaswamy became the first woman to be elected to the Apex Council. Shantha had resigned from the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee which re-appointed Ravi Shastri as the Indian team head coach.

7. Cricket Association of Bengal; Secretary: Avishek Dalmiya

The state association saw former BCCI and ICC president, the late Jagmohan Dalmiya’s son, Avishek, assume office as the joint secretary following his father’s death in 2015. At the September 28 AGM, he was elected unopposed as the CAB secretary.

18. Mumbai Cricket Association; President: Vijay Patil

Son of veteran politician and former Bihar Governor DY Patil, Vijay Patil was elected MCA president. Local Congress leader Shah Alam was elected joint secretary. The Apex Council saw two new members related to former office-bearers. Ajinkya Naik, son-in law of outgoing vice-president Pankaj Thakur and Gaurav Payyade, nephew of former MCA secretary Dr PV Shetty. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s son Vihang Sarnaik also won an Apex Council seat.

19. Goa Cricket Association; Secretary: Vipul Phadke

Son of former GCA secretary Vinod, Vipul now offers the family connection at the GCA. In 2016, the BCCI had issued notice to then GCA secretary Vinod, along with president Chetan Desai, and they were subsequently arrested for alleged financial fraud.

20. Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association; President: Abhilash Khandekar

An indore-based journalist, Khandekar was elected unopposed as the MPCA president. A former sports hack with Free Press Journal, Khandekar was backed by former Union Minister in the Congress government, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

21. Cricket Association of Uttarakhand; President: Jot Singh Gunsola

He was a member of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Mussoorie and is a member of the Congress party. He lost the MLA election in 2016. He was twice president of the Mussoorie Municipal Council.

22. Punjab Cricket Association; Vice-president: Rakesh Rathour

He will be representing the association at BCCI AGM. Rakesh is a brother of former India opener and current Indian team batting coach Vikram Rathour. Rakesh is also a cousin of former BCCI president and currently Minister of State in BJP government Anurag Thakur.

Explained: Can Lodha reforms curb power of old hands?

Why did BCCI’s long-serving officials step down from positions?

The Supreme Court, in its July 18, 2016 order, accepted the Justice RM Lodha Committee’s recommendations about BCCI’s structural changes. Accordingly, the Indian board got a new constitution that had strict clauses about member qualification. Among other guidelines, the new rulebook debars those who have crossed 70 years; are ministers or government servants, have affiliation to other sports federations or have been office-bearers for a cumulative period of nine years.

Which officials have had to step down because of Lodha reforms?

Among the prominent faces, the restrictions made BCCI old guards like former president N Srinivasan and ex-secretary Niranjan Shah ineligible. Both are over 70 years of age and have completed nine years in office. Sharad Pawar, another former BCCI president, lost his right to continue in cricket administration because he is 78. Anurag Thakur, whom the apex court removed from the post of BCCI president in 2017 for non-compliance, can’t return to cricket administration because he currently serves as the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. Also, Thakur needs to serve a cooling-off period.

Current BCCI office-bearers like acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, too, need to serve a cooling-off period before returning to Board administration.

Does the new constitution allow sons and daughters of BCCI officials to replace them?

There’s absolutely no bar as long as their respective state associations are nominating them as their representatives at the BCCI. They are free to contest state or BCCI elections provided they meet the constitutional criteria. This has resulted in the election of N Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa in Tamil Nadu and Shah’s son Jayesh in Saurashtra.

Can the old hands still control BCCI?

While the long-serving members can still rule cricket bodies by proxy because of their sons, daughters or loyal coterie, the Lodha recommendations have put in place a few checks and balances to ensure that Indian cricket is run democratically. In the new constitution, the apex body will hold all the powers. It will have a couple of players’ representatives and those of the Comptroller and Auditor General, along with the other office-bearers. The presence of independent ombudsman, ethics officers and electoral officials is also seen as measures that ensure that cricket units wouldn’t end up becoming fiefdoms of a powerful few.