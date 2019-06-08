Former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami named BCCI’s electoral officer for AGM

Toggle Menu
The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had last month announced that the long-awaited elections of the BCCI will be held on October 22.

Former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami has been appointed as electoral officer to supervise the BCCI elections to be held on October 22.

“On the advise of the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, today confirmed Shri N Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, as the Electoral Officer to supervise the elections of the BCCI and the Indian Cricketers Association,” BCCI said in a release. “Shri N Gopalaswami shall operate from the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai.”

The CoA, which was appointed by the Supreme Court in January 2017 to oversee the sweeping reforms recommended by the Lodha panel, met Friday here at the BCCI headquarters to discuss the road map for the elections.

The state associations are supposed to held their elections to elect office-bearers by September 14.

