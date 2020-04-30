My thigh was swollen for 10 days: Smriti Mandhana recalls being hit by Mohammed Shami

Smriti Mandhana in a video chat show titled Double Trouble, Smriti Mandhana in a video chat show titled Double Trouble,

India opener Smriti Mandhana has been quite active on her social media account since the nationwide lockdown began due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, she was joined by India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and fellow teammate Jemimah Rodrigues. The trio had a blast on their live chat show where Mandhana also shared a hilarious instance when she was hit by Mohammed Shami’s in-dipper.

Recalling the incident Mandhana said: “I remember playing Shami bhaiyya (Mohammed Shami) when his doing his rehab. He was bowling at a 120 waala pace (mph) to me and promised that he wouldn’t bowl on my body,” Mandhana said in the video shared by Baseline Ventures on YouTube.

“I was beaten for the first two balls as I was not used to the pace. On the third ball, his in-dipper hit me on my inner thigh and it turned black, blue, and green and was swollen for 10 days,” she added jovially during the chat.

Rohit Sharma also spoke about Shami and said that he was the trickiest bowler he had to face in the nets.

“The pitches we have for net sessions are almost always green with moisture. And whenever Shami sees a green pitch, he eats extra biryani! Bumrah is also difficult but he has been around only for two-three years.”

“Shami, I have been playing since 2013. But yeah, right now there must be a competition going on between Bumrah and Shami, on who beats the bat most, who can hit the most on the helmets,” Rohit added.

