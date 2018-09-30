My mother wasn’t able to control her emotions, says Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal scored 723 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. (Source: PTI) Mayank Agarwal scored 723 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. (Source: PTI)

Has the news sunk in?

I switched on news channel and saw it on TV. Acha laga but the problem is that my phone has not stopped ringing. Actually our coach (BP XI) Abhay Sharma had told me earlier but I waited for a confirmation. I’m looking forward to the Test series. I spoke to my parents, my mother wasn’t able to control her emotions. Also I called up Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar to thank him for backing me when I was about to be dropped from the Ranji team a few years ago. In the next game, I scored 300-odd runs and have not looked back since.

How did you focus over the past year despite not being selected?

Rahul bhai (Dravid) told me to focus on what I can control and to be in the present. He told me if I keep performing then what is bound to happen will happen. I always believed that hard work would pay finally. He told me that I have a good work ethic and when someone like Rahul bhai tells you that you are going in the right direction it means a lot. Everyone needs someone senior as a guide and I am thankful that he was there for me.

People would have been sympathetic to your plight.

It’s important to cut off from things. People will come and tell you stuff but it’s up to you to keep those things aside and remain focused on cricket and keep calm.

Now what next?

My hard work has paid off but there is a long way to go. It is just a start. I will try to keep the same momentum if I get a chance to play for India.

