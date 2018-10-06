My infected finger might not heal completely: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan injured his finger. (Source: Reuters).

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan raised concerns that his infected finger might not recover despite a planned second surgery in Australia this month. Shakib was forced to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2018 and he Shakib underwent an emergency operation on his finger on September 27 in Dhaka after it became affected by a bacterial infection. Doctors cleared a large amount of pus from his infected finger and advised him to undergo a second surgery once the infection has cleared.

“The biggest threat is the infection because until the infection is cleared totally, surgeons will not do anything with it because if they work on it, with any kind of infection around the finger, there is a possibility that it can travel into the bones and if that is the case then the whole hand will be spoiled,” Shakib told reporters at the Airport.

“The finger won’t be same like before [after surgery] because the fractured bone is soft in nature and it cannot be fixed at any point in future,” he said. “It might not get healed totally but the surgery is expected to be done in such a manner so that my hand can take the pressure of playing cricket – like it will help me to hold the bat properly and continue my cricket career,” he added.

Meanwhile, BCB chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury informed that Shakib is in stable condition now and they are planning to send him to Australia for further treatment, and will follow the doctor’s advice.

“His condition has improved slightly. He is suffering less pain now. At the moment, he is under antibiotic treatment. It will continue for one more week and we are hoping his infection will be controlled within this period,” said Debashish.

“He will fly to Melbourne for two reasons. Firstly to find out his hand condition at the moment and secondly when the surgery is required and what would be the plans. So Shakib will probably fly to Australia as per the availability of the doctor’s appointment. So at the moment one month is needed to manage Shakib’s current injury situation. After a month, according to doctor’s advice, we will go for surgery or take appropriate measures then,” he added.

