‘My father taught me it’s ultimate format’: Sooryavanshi on desire to play Tests

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the toast of the season in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) and while a plethora of former players have expressed awe at the way he has gone about constructing his astonishing knocks, many have also wondered how he would do in Test cricket. While there have been a few who have expressed doubts over whether he can succeed in the longest format considering his propensity to go for big shots frequently, many have said that they are excited to see his talent play out in red-ball cricket.

Sooryavanshi has now said that he does indeed want to succeed in Test cricket. In a chat with Star Sports, along with former India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh, Sooryavanshi said that he plays the way he does in white-ball cricket as he has been given the freedom to do so and it is what is required. However, he said that he will be playing 50-over cricket next and will be looking to hit the ball along the ground more often.