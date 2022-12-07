scorecardresearch
‘My family is more important to me than cricket’: David Warner withdraws bid to be considered for captaincy

David Warner has abandoned his bid to have his lifetime leadership ban lifted.

Australia opener David Warner lashed out at Cricket Australia over his lifetime leadership ban on Wednesday. Slamming the entire process, the southpaw defended his family and took a dig at the legal counsel assisting the independent panel for allegedly making “offensive comments” during a hearing last week.

Last month, Cricket Australia (CA) made alterations to its code of conduct, which allowed Warner to appeal against his ban.

Announcing his decision to withdraw the appeal, Warner took to Twitter and wrote:

“My family is more important to me than cricket,” he said.

“Over the course of the past nearly five years since the events that occurred during the Third Test in Cape Town, even with all the humiliation and attacks that they have had to endure, I have enjoyed the unwavering support and love of my wife Candice and my three daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose. They are my world.

“Since that Test and even though my ban from leadership roles may never be lifted, I have taken it upon myself to reform, to rehabilitate and to transform my approach to the game.

“I have served and been subject to a crushing, unprecedented, penalty that has horribly impacted me and my family for the past nearly five years — without the prospect of any relief until now.

“I held the hope and was encouraged that I would be given a proper opportunity to demonstrate to the review panel that I have demonstrated ?my deep regret and remorse, and that my rehabilitation and transformation are profound.

“I hoped I would be given the opportunity, under the established practice and procedure of the code of conduct that is reflected in the amendments, to demonstrate that I have satisfied the necessary requirements for a modification to my ban and that I might be permitted to see out the balance of my career without the yoke hanging around my neck and further anguish for my family.?

