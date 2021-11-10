‘My day is made’: Abhinav Mukund gets a response from Sir Vivian Richards

Arguably one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, Sir Vivian Richards had a brilliant response to Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund who said that he was watching the highlights of the West Indies legend’s knock of 189* against England for the first time.

Sir Viv has had a remarkable career and is regarded as one of the greatest batters that the sport has produced. But the unbeaten 189-run ODI knock that he played against England din 1984 remains his career’s biggest highlight.

While the wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Richards held one end and kept the runs coming on the other. At one stage, West Indies were tumbling at 166/9 but the right-handed batter bailed his team out of the trouble, scoring the unbeaten knock in 170 balls to take his team to the total of 272.

He then went on to claim two wickets as West Indies bundled out England for 168 runs to seal the match by 104 runs.

On the eve of the T20 World Cup semifinal between England and New Zealand, a bored Abhinav decided to use some time watching the highlights of Sir Viv’s knock for the first time. Abhinav looked clearly impressed and shared on Twitter, “No cricket on and randomly watching highlights of old games on YouTube,a bit ashamed to say this is the first time i am watching the 189* of Vivian Richards! My god what an innings,that too from 166/9. Any other suggestions from you guys on what to watch next?”

To this, Richards replied, “I suggest you can start watching all my batting & bowling highlights, my lad.”

Mukund then shared a list of the best knocks played by Richards that he has kept on the watchlist and thanked him for replying and making his day. Richards responded again, this time applauding Mukund’s list.

Mukund, who represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, has played seven Test matches for India.