scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Must Read

My country is in chaos, we want peace: Rashid Khan appeals as violence escalates in Afghanistan

Rashid Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday and appealed for peace. He requested the ‘World Leaders’ not to leave his countrymen in ‘chaos’.

By: Sports Desk |
August 10, 2021 8:19:12 pm
Rashid Khan appeals to World Leaders to 'stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghanistan'.

Amid the escalating violence in Afghanistan, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday and appealed for peace. He requested the ‘World Leaders’ not to leave his countrymen in ‘chaos’.

“Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan. We want peace,” wrote Rashid.

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes, with an EU official saying the militants now controlled 65% of the country after a string of sudden gains as foreign forces pull out.

President Ashraf Ghani called on regional strongmen to support his government, while a U.N. official said advances made in human rights in the 20 years since the hardline Islamists were ousted from power were in danger of being erased.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the town of Aibak, capital of Samangan province on the main road between the northern town of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kabul, Taliban fighters were consolidating their control, moving into government buildings, residents said. Most government security forces appeared to have withdrawn.

Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia: Indian Olympians come home to grand welcome
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 10: Latest News

X