‘My contract with Chennai Super Kings ends’, confirms Harbhajan Singh

Spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed his ties with the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) have ended. The veteran cricketer said he would not be available for the CSK in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2021.

The 40-year-old offie took to Twitter on Wednesday to show his gratitude to the fans and the franchise where he spent three seasons. “As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best,” Harbhajan wrote in a tweet.

Bhajji had joined the MS Dhoni-led CSK in 2018 for Rs. 2 crore and he played a pivotal role in team’s journey to reach IPL 2019 final. He took 16 wickets in 11 matches that year. Harbhajan had not joined the squad in the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons in UAE.

The CSK, one of the most successful franchises of the IPL, had the worst season in 2020 when they finished 7th. The team is expected to make the necessary changes by opting for new faces in the IPL 2021 Mini Auction in February.