scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win

‘My contract with Chennai Super Kings ends’, confirms Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, who did not join the squad in IPL 2020 in UAE due to personal reasons, confirmed his exit from the CSK set up on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 20, 2021 12:55:31 pm
harbhajan singh, harbhajan ipl, harbhajan csk, harbhajan ipl 2020, harbhajan ipl exit, indian premier league, chennai super kings, ipl, ipl 2020, csk ipl, csk, ipl uae, ipl covid, cricket newsHarbhajan Singh in CSK's colours. (Source: IPL)

Spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed his ties with the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) have ended. The veteran cricketer said he would not be available for the CSK in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2021.

The 40-year-old offie took to Twitter on Wednesday to show his gratitude to the fans and the franchise where he spent three seasons. “As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best,” Harbhajan wrote in a tweet.

Bhajji had joined the MS Dhoni-led CSK in 2018 for Rs. 2 crore and he played a pivotal role in team’s journey to reach IPL 2019 final. He took 16 wickets in 11 matches that year. Harbhajan had not joined the squad in the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons in UAE.

The CSK, one of the most successful franchises of the IPL, had the worst season in 2020 when they finished 7th. The team is expected to make the necessary changes by opting for new faces in the IPL 2021 Mini Auction in February.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Moments to cherish: India’s remarkable 3-wicket win in Brisbane to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 20: Latest News