scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Mohammed Siraj

Siraj is known for bowling with a wobble seam often and the speedster said he went for the option after discovering that his deliveries stopped coming in four years ago.

Mohammed Siraj, left celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto. (AP)

Right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Thursday said his approach to bowl consistently at one spot yielded rich dividends for him in the opening Test against Bangladesh.

The Indian bowling unit, led by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) and Siraj (3/14), reduced Bangladesh to 133 for 8 in their first innings at stumps on the second day on Thursday. India had posted 404 in their first innings.
Siraj attributed his success to bowling consistent line and length. ed ball is my favorite.

I’m more consistent in red ball because it’s all about concentrating on line and length. The credit goes to all the bowlers,” he said in the press conference after second day’s play.

“My approach was to bowl consistently at one place because it is such a wicket that if you try more there are chances to leak runs. My only plan was to hit one spot and got successful.” The 28-year-old said a fast bowler needs to bowl stump-to-stump to get success in five-day cricket.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

“I think the more you bowl stump line it is better, because sometimes it is getting lower from there as well as turning. For a fast bowler, it is better to bowl stump line because then you can have LBW chances,” he said.

Siraj is known for bowling with a wobble seam often and the speedster said he went for the option after discovering that his deliveries stopped coming in four years ago.

“In 2018, my balls stopped coming inside, I started bowling outswingers more. I got confused why balls are not coming in and that time I discovered wobble seam because it is difficult for a batter to tackle an outswing that comes in.

Advertisement

“Wobble seam is a type of an off-cutter and I got success with that,” he said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Indian lower-order wagged admirably with Ravichandran Ashwin (58), Kuldeep (40) and Umesh Yadav (15 not out) putting up impressive displays to take India past the 400-run mark in the first innings.

“Runs from the lower-order is always good for the team, so everyone is showing interest in practice sessions. They (lower-order batters) want to do well,” Siraj said.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:05:01 pm
Next Story

Deep clean your cutlery, gas stove, iron skillets with these effective hacks

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 15: Latest News
close