My 12-year-old son has better game awareness than Rameez Raja: Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez bats during the ODI World Cup.

Mohammad Hafeez hit out at former Pakistan cricketer Rameez Raja for his comments on Pakistan’s reliance on ‘overage’ cricketers. Reacting to Raja’s comment that Pakistan should go to younger players over ’37 or 38 years old players’, Hafeez said he will continue being available for the national team as long as he is fit.

“I acknowledge Ramiz (Raja’s) services for Pakistan cricket as a player. I respect his opinion but I have reservations over his cricketing sense and game awareness,” Hafeez told Cricket Pakistan.

“If you talk to my 12-year-old son, even his game awareness is better than Ramiz bhai. If Ramiz bhai wants to continue saying such things for promoting his YouTube channel, then I can’t stop with but I will continue playing for Pakistan as long as I’m fit and performing,” he said.

Rameez Raja had said in an ESPNCricinfo interview recently: “This is a typical Pakistani mindset that come the World Cup, you must have a lot of experience to win the game, I can understand the value of experience but I still feel that there is much space for young kids to come and do well. Experience can’t be overlooked but at the same time you can’t back yourself completely on a 37 or 38 years old player and not one but three or four.”

According to the latest arrangement with the Pakistan national team, Hafeez is not part of the central contract list but will be paid Category A match fees for representing Pakistan in any format.

