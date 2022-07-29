scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Muzumdar to continue as Mumbai coach

The CIC also appointed former left-arm spinner Rajesh Pawar as coach of Mumbai under-25 team for the forthcoming season.

Written by Devendra Pandey |
July 29, 2022 11:12:18 pm
Amol Muzumdar will continue as coach of Mumbai’s senior team for the next season. (Twitter)

Amol Muzumdar will continue as coach of Mumbai’s senior team for the next season.

Under Muzumdar, Mumbai reached the Ranji Trophy final in the 2021-22 season, losing to Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) – comprising former India players Jatin Paranjpe (chairman), Nilesh Kulkarni and Vinod Kambli – met a few days ago to appoint coaches for Mumbai’s various teams for next season. The CIC felt that a young team had done well under former Mumbai player Muzumdar and it will be wise if he continues to groom the youngsters under him. “The CIC decision was informed to Apex Council members today and we will pass it in our next meeting. The Mumbai team did really well under Muzumdar and with so many youngsters in the team, MCA too wanted him to groom the next generation of players,” an MCA official said.

The CIC also appointed former left-arm spinner Rajesh Pawar as coach of Mumbai under-25 team for the forthcoming season. Mumbai clinched the national under-25 title last year under his guidance and CIC felt there was no need for a change.

Amitabh Velaskar will continue to coach the Mumbai under- 19 team while Sandeep Dahad has been appointed coach of the Mumbai under-16 team. Last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian board could only organise senior, under- 25 and under-19 games. However, BCCI had already decided to host its entire domestic calendar, like in pre-covid days, including under-16 games.

India team captain Rohit Sharma’s school coach Dinesh Lad has been appointed under-14 coach.

The CIC also named Sandesh Kawle as senior women’s team coach while Ajay Kadam has been appointed as under-19 team coach.

