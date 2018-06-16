Muttiah Muralitharan refuses to work as consultant with Sri Lanka national team

Muttiah Muralitharan has slammed Lankan cricket officials. (Source: BCCI) Muttiah Muralitharan has slammed Lankan cricket officials. (Source: BCCI)

Former Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan has refused to take up the role of a consultant for his national side. In a statement released, Muralitharan slammed the administrators of the game and claimed that he has no trust in the system currently in place in the island nation. Earlier this week, Lankan sports minister Faizer Musthapaha had called out the former Sri Lankan cricketers to come together and work as consultants with the board. However, Muralitharan has categorically rejected the offer.

“I am of the view that it is an insincere, cunning move, more to use us when the cricket administration is in such a deplorable state and standby the sentiments that Mahela has expressed not able to trust the system as per his own experience of attempting to resolve pressing issues which was never implemented,” Muralitharan said in a statement released.

“It is sad that National cricketers are not consulted until it (the sport) hits the rock bottom. I would not hesitate to give of my time if I do realize the genuineness and credibility of the administration despite my own professional coaching engagements worldwide,” Muralitharan added.

During the IPL, Muralitharan had unequivocally said that politicians with little knowledge of the game were responsible for the deteriorating quality of cricket in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Mahela Jayawardene had echoed similar thoughts and voiced his opinion on social media where he wrote, “With all due respect to the selectors and Sports Minister, I have spent one year in the Cricket Committee and six months in a special advisory committee and no recommendations were implemented. I don’t have any trust in the system. If anyone wants to buy time pleases don’t use us.”

