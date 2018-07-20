Mustafizur Rahman will not be available in overseas T20 leagues for next two years: BCB

Mustafizur Rahman plied his trade for Mumbai Indians in IPL 11. (Source: AP) Mustafizur Rahman plied his trade for Mumbai Indians in IPL 11. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will not be available to participate in overseas T20 Leagues for next two years. The decision was confirmed by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan on Friday. Mustafizur’s budding career has been hampered by frequent injuries which in turn has also seen him miss several crucial series for the national team. So far Rahman has played only ten Tests, 27 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Bangladesh. Due to his recurring toe injury, Rahman also had to miss Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies where the Tigers suffered an embarrassing 2-0 whitewash. Prior to that, they were also beaten 3-0 by Afghanistan in a T20I series in Dehradun.

“I have told him that he will not be available abroad [for franchise based tournaments] for the next two years,” cricbuzz quoted Hassan as saying.

“It cannot go on like this. He will pick up injuries while playing in the franchise league and won’t be available to perform the national duty. It’s just not acceptable. It cannot go on that he will be undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries under the care of the board, join those leagues again only to have a similar fortune,” Hassan added.

Earlier, Australian opener David Warner had also urged the Bangladesh cricket board to take adequate care of Rahman to prevent a burn out. “He’s a very good bowler. I think the one thing that Bangladesh have to do is look after him. You have to look after your fast bowlers, so if he’s your number one strike bowler moving forward when you’ve got a couple of Test matches and one-dayers coming up, you’ve really got to monitor that.” Warner had said.

