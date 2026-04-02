Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from KKR was unfortunate, says IPL chairman Arun Dhumal: ‘Sure good sense will prevail’

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Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s release from Kolkata Knight Riders was “unfortunate”, said Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Singh Dhumal. The decision was followed by a chain of events which ultimately resulted in Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup that was hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Mustafizur had been bought by KKR for Rs 9.5 crore in the auction ahead of the 2026 season of the IPL in December and his release had been preceded by widespread backlash against the team and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for acquiring the pacer.
“I would only say it was unfortunate. Beyond that, I do not have much knowledge,” said Dhumal on Financial Times. When Dhumal was asked about the larger phenomenon of politics often figuring in how the IPL is conducted. Before the Mustafizur incident, Pakistani players have not played in the IPL since 2009. Dhumal said that the Indian government is not interested in intefering with how cricket is run in the country too often.
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“It is unfortunate, I would say, the way things unfold at times. I do not think the government has any interest or any role to play in running cricket day to day. The government is supportive of cricket at large,” he said. “But, yes, sometimes events happen around us and decisions follow. I am sure good sense will prevail and that this will not be the case going forward.”
KKR said in its statement at the time in January that Mustafizur had been released in accordance to instructions it had received from the BCCI. “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season,” said KKR in a statement that came shortly after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced communicating the instruction with the three-time IPL champions.
“The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”
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