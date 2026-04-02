Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from KKR was unfortunate, says IPL chairman Arun Dhumal: ‘Sure good sense will prevail’

Mustafizur had been bought by KKR for Rs 9.5 crore in the auction ahead of the 2026 season of the IPL in December (AP Photo)

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s release from Kolkata Knight Riders was “unfortunate”, said Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Singh Dhumal. The decision was followed by a chain of events which ultimately resulted in Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup that was hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Mustafizur had been bought by KKR for Rs 9.5 crore in the auction ahead of the 2026 season of the IPL in December and his release had been preceded by widespread backlash against the team and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for acquiring the pacer.

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“I would only say it was unfortunate. Beyond that, I do not have much knowledge,” said Dhumal on Financial Times. When Dhumal was asked about the larger phenomenon of politics often figuring in how the IPL is conducted. Before the Mustafizur incident, Pakistani players have not played in the IPL since 2009. Dhumal said that the Indian government is not interested in intefering with how cricket is run in the country too often.