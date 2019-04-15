Mustafizur Rahman among key Bangladesh players injured ahead of ICC World Cup 2019

The worries are increasing for Bangaldesh Cricket Board with several key players suffering injuries ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, which is set to begin from May 30. The star pacer Mustafizur Rahman sprain an ankle during a warm-up session for a Dhaka Premier League match on Thursday, joining a growing list which already includes batsman Mahamudullah Riyad and seamer Rubel Hossain.

Advertising

BCB had barred the injury-prone Rahman from playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament, but was allowed to take part in the domestic 50-over league to keep him match-fit.

According to a report from news agency AFP, the latest injury is expected to sideline the bowler for at least two weeks. “Mustafizur is slightly better now. We are hopeful he will play the World Cup,” Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Debashis Chowdhury told the news agency.

Mahmudullah aggravated his shoulder injury during the recent New Zealand tour and returned to tentative training last week. “We hope to start his training session within a day or two,” Chowdhury said.

Advertising

WIcketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also missed the final two Tests against Kiwis due to an injury. He has returned for individual training last week. Batsman Tamim Iqbal is also expected to resume in the upcoming days. Seamer Taskin Ahmed, who was ruled out from the New Zealand tour due to injury, also returned for one domestic league game last week. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan also hurt his thumb in a league game last week, but returned on Monday to play for his side.

Chowdhury expressed hope that the entire squad will be fit before the World Cup. “With the amount of time we have and the current improvement rate of the players, I don’t think any one will miss the World Cup,” he said.

With a tri-nation series against Ireland and West Indies set to begin from May 5, chief selector Minhaul Abedin said that the team will announced the squad for the series and the World Cup in a couple of days. “We hope we can field all our regular players in the tri-nation and World Cup. We hope to announce the squad in a day or two,” said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.