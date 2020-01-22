Remember Us In Your Prayers: Mustafizur Rahman ahead of Pakistan tour

Mustafizur Rahman decided to board the flight to Lahore. But his latest tweet has created a buzz on Twitter. Mustafizur Rahman decided to board the flight to Lahore. But his latest tweet has created a buzz on Twitter.

Bangladesh Cricket Board agreed to send their team for a cricket series to Pakistan after many deliberations. However, they refused to send their team for a two-Test series instead of opting to play a T20 series in the country.

Senior players like Mushfiqur Rahmin decided against traveling to Pakistan at the last moment citing security reasons.

Five members of the Bangladesh backroom staff also pulled out of the tour.

Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman is not among them after deciding to board the flight to Lahore. But his latest tweet has created a buzz on Twitter.

Rahman took to Twitter to post a selfie along with his teammates and asked his followers to pray for them, writing:

“Heading to Pakistan. Remember us in your prayers.”

Heading to Pakistan. Remember us in your prayers. #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/7l85XfFUWM — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the MCC also announced it will send a squad to Pakistan captained by Kumar Sangakkara to play a few matches next February.

Test cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in ten years with the Sri Lankan team currently locked in a two-Test series.

Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club also said on Wednesday that it will send a squad to Pakistan in February next year to play in a few matches under the captaincy of its current president Kumar Sangakkara.

All of MCC’s matches on the tour will be played at Aitcheson College in Lahore. Lavender will be the Team Manager of the squad, and MCC Head Coach Ajmal Shahzad will coach the group.

(with PTI inputs)

