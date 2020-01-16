Mushfiqur Rahim declines from visiting Pakistan for T20Is

Mushfiqur Rahim has declined to visit Pakistan for the forthcoming T20I series. (PTI/File Photo) Mushfiqur Rahim has declined to visit Pakistan for the forthcoming T20I series. (PTI/File Photo)

With Bangladesh all set to visit Pakistan for a three-match T20I series later this month, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has expressed his discontent to travel with the side for their limited-overs expedition.

Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin confirmed news agency AFP that Mushfiqur has declined to visit Pakistan for the forthcoming series.

“Mushfiq(ur) rang me today to inform that he will not go to Pakistan. We are now waiting for his formal letter. Once he does that, we will leave him out of the series,” the chief selector was quoted by AFP as saying.

His absence comes as a major blow for the visitors as they are already without suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh are yet to announce their squad for the upcoming series and the announcement is likely to come in a day or two.

After the infamous 2009 Lahore bus attack on the Sri Lankan side, international cricket is gradually returning to the country.

Earlier in October during Sri Lanka’s tour to Pakistan, ten Lankan cricketers, including veterans Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews, had opted out from participating in any cricketing activities in the country.

However, the series was still conducted with the T20Is being played in October and Test matches being shifted to December.

The Bangladesh tour also came under the scanner and both the respective boards came to a mutual agreement to play Tests, an ODI and three T20Is in three parts.

