Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his third Test double ton with a unique ‘Dragon celebration’

The unique 'dragon celebration' was not random as Mushfiqur Rahim explained after the day's play. The 32-year-old dedicated the celebration to his son as he loves dragons.

Published: February 25, 2020
Mushfiqur Rahim, Mushfiqur Rahim dragon celebration, Mushfiqur Rahim son, Mushfiqur Rahim funny, Mushfiqur Rahim 203, Mushfiqur Rahim double century, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe only Test, BAN vs ZIM, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2020 Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring his third Test double century (Source: ICC/Twitter)

Bangladesh veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim celebrated his third Test double century in style as he moved on from the ‘Naagin dance’ celebration to a Dragon one. Rahim scored an unbeaten 203 against Zimbabwe on Day 3 of the only Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Monday.

“The celebration was for my son. He loves dragons so much, he likes this posture. So I did it for him.” the wicketkeeper-batsman revealed.

Rahim’s 203 is the fifth double century by a Bangladesh batsman in the longest format of the game. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are the two other Bangladesh batsman who have achieved the feat.

During the innings, Rahim also found an unusual way to defend his stumps –

The splendid knock helped Bangladesh post 560 for six wickets in their first innings before declaring the innings. Skipper Mominul Haque scored a century (132) sharing a 212-run partnership with Rahim for the fourth wicket. Najmal Hossain Shanto and Liton Das too contributed to the mammoth total with half-centuries.

The 295-run lead in the first innings is turning out to be too much for the Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe side as Bangladesh are likely to win the Test by an innings.

