Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his third Test double ton with a unique ‘Dragon celebration’

Bangladesh veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim celebrated his third Test double century in style as he moved on from the ‘Naagin dance’ celebration to a Dragon one. Rahim scored an unbeaten 203 against Zimbabwe on Day 3 of the only Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Monday.

However, the unique celebration was not random as Rahim explained after the day’s play. The 32-year-old dedicated the celebration to his son as he loves dragons.

“The celebration was for my son. He loves dragons so much, he likes this posture. So I did it for him.” the wicketkeeper-batsman revealed.

Rahim’s 203 is the fifth double century by a Bangladesh batsman in the longest format of the game. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan are the two other Bangladesh batsman who have achieved the feat.

During the innings, Rahim also found an unusual way to defend his stumps –

Mushfiqur Rahim doing his utmost best to make sure the ball does not go back onto his stumps! “You will not pass!!” #BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/PdLF7NSPWr — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) February 24, 2020

The splendid knock helped Bangladesh post 560 for six wickets in their first innings before declaring the innings. Skipper Mominul Haque scored a century (132) sharing a 212-run partnership with Rahim for the fourth wicket. Najmal Hossain Shanto and Liton Das too contributed to the mammoth total with half-centuries.

The 295-run lead in the first innings is turning out to be too much for the Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe side as Bangladesh are likely to win the Test by an innings.

