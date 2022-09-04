scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20Is

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from T20Is.

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from T20Is. (File)

Following Bangladesh’s debacle in the ongoing Asia Cup, wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from T20Is to focus on Tests and ODIs, he said in a tweet on Sunday.

“I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mushfiqur has been going through a rough patch in the shortest format with only three double digit scores in the last 10 T20Is.
In the Asia Cup, he could manage only five runs in two matches.

Bangladesh lost both of their matches in the Asia Cup. In the first game, they were thwarted by seven wickets,while in the second game, they lost to Sri Lanka by three wickets. Bangladesh had only themselves to blame for their ill-disciplined bowling, conceding eight wide balls and four no-balls to ruin the early good work of their batters.

Rahim has represented Bangladesh in the 102 T20Is. He has scored 1500 runs at the Strike Rate of 115.03, including six half-centuries.

The 35-year-old said that he would be available to play franchise cricket around the globe.

“I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives,” he said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...
Advertisement

Mushfiqur becomes the second player from Bangladesh to retire from the T20Is following Tamim Iqbal’s retirement in July.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 12:32:24 pm
Next Story

Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal’s trousseaux featured 18,700 mirror work ivory lehenga, three-piece cream sherwani

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India and Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India and Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan in Super 4 match
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 04: Latest News