Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20Is

Following Bangladesh’s debacle in the ongoing Asia Cup, wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from T20Is to focus on Tests and ODIs, he said in a tweet on Sunday.

I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats-MR15 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 4, 2022

Mushfiqur has been going through a rough patch in the shortest format with only three double digit scores in the last 10 T20Is.

In the Asia Cup, he could manage only five runs in two matches.

Bangladesh lost both of their matches in the Asia Cup. In the first game, they were thwarted by seven wickets,while in the second game, they lost to Sri Lanka by three wickets. Bangladesh had only themselves to blame for their ill-disciplined bowling, conceding eight wide balls and four no-balls to ruin the early good work of their batters.

Rahim has represented Bangladesh in the 102 T20Is. He has scored 1500 runs at the Strike Rate of 115.03, including six half-centuries.

The 35-year-old said that he would be available to play franchise cricket around the globe.

Mushfiqur becomes the second player from Bangladesh to retire from the T20Is following Tamim Iqbal’s retirement in July.