Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan follows Day 1 hundred with two wickets; Haryana 108/2

Musheer Khan made a hundred for Mumbai on Day 1. On Day 2 he took two wickets, and Haryana reached 108 for 2 at stumps in reply to Mumbai’s 430.

Mumbai lost captain Siddhesh Lad in the fourth over of the day. Aman Kumar had him caught at second slip, and Lad added only four to his overnight 29. Sarfaraz Khan, the experienced batter, looked in good touch and played some confident strokes before he was given lbw. Wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand was caught at first slip and Shams Mulani was bowled. Haryana had their mini-collapse in the first session: three wickets in 22 balls.

Mumbai once again looked to their strong lower order for the crucial runs. Tanush Kotian went on to a fifty, and the last three batters added 86 as Mumbai were all out for 430.