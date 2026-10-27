Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan follows Day 1 hundred with two wickets; Haryana 108/2

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Musheer Khan made a hundred for Mumbai on Day 1. On Day 2 he took two wickets, and Haryana reached 108 for 2 at stumps in reply to Mumbai’s 430.
Mumbai lost captain Siddhesh Lad in the fourth over of the day. Aman Kumar had him caught at second slip, and Lad added only four to his overnight 29. Sarfaraz Khan, the experienced batter, looked in good touch and played some confident strokes before he was given lbw. Wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand was caught at first slip and Shams Mulani was bowled. Haryana had their mini-collapse in the first session: three wickets in 22 balls.
Mumbai once again looked to their strong lower order for the crucial runs. Tanush Kotian went on to a fifty, and the last three batters added 86 as Mumbai were all out for 430.
It was a day on which Haryana wanted to fight back after getting Mumbai out for 430. Their openers, Himanshu Rana and Ankit Kumar, looked in good nick, and Mumbai’s main bowlers could not find a breakthrough.
Early in the session, Mumbai missed a crucial chance. Rana got a lifeline off pacer Tushar Deshpande when Divyansh Saxena almost held it. The ball ballooned off his palm, and his second attempt to get hold of it came too late.
It was Musheer who made the breakthroughs, two in quick succession. He trapped Kumar in front for 35 and, in his next over, had Rana caught at slip by his brother Sarfaraz.
With two spinners, Kotian and Mulani, in the side, Musheer has been used sparingly. He has been seen more as a batter who can give a helping hand when needed.
“My role has been clear, I am trying to play the supporting role of Shams Bhai and Tanush Bhai. I am trying to stop the runs as much as possible. The wicket is in the hands of fate. Our spinners bowled very well, but they didn’t get the wickets. I got two wickets,” Musheer said after the day’s play.
Haryana are 108 for 2 at stumps. A long innings could take them past Mumbai’s total, but with the pitch turning, the visitors face another challenge.
Musheer has been seen as the next big name from Mumbai cricket, following his brother Sarfaraz. His hundred on Day 1 came after he had got out early in two matches, and he says he had been waiting a long time for it. He knows that to make it big he has to score “daddy hundreds”.
“100 runs are very important for a batsman. In Mumbai cricket 50 is not important, hundreds are. I was getting out early in two matches and as a batsman one wants to score a hundred,” he said.