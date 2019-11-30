No-ball woes continue to haunt Pakistan debutants as Musa Khan does a Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah (L) and Musa Khan have not had a dream debut for Pakistan. Naseem Shah (L) and Musa Khan have not had a dream debut for Pakistan.

It has not been a dream start for Pakistan’s two debutant bowlers in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The 16-year-old Naseem Shah made his Test debut in the first Test in Brisbane and now in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, 19-year-old Musa Khan was handed the Test cap.

Interestingly, both the bowlers missed out on their first Test wicket due to overstepping. Naseem Shah had claimed David Warner’s wicket in the first Test but it was reversed as it was a no-ball and now Musa also made the same mistake. Both debutants were deprived of their maiden Test wicket due to overstepping. Warner has been the lucky batsman on both occasions.

On Day 2 of the Adelaide Test on Saturday, Musa was bowling the 96th over of the innings and the Australian opener edged the first ball to Babar Azam who took an easy catch at the gully position. But umpire called it a no-ball as Musa hung his head in disappointment.

Musa Khan first test wicket is no ball #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Q3neul8XhT

— Saddam Patel (@SaddamP36644463) November 30, 2019

The 33-year-old, who was at 226* and was making Pakistan bowlers’ life tough in the middle. He along with Marnus Labuschagne (162) stitched a 361-run partnership for the second wicket in the first session, thanks to below-average bowling show by the Pakistan bowlers.

The 19-year-old replaced Shah in the Pakistan side for the pink-ball Test. He has bowled 6 no-balls so far in the innings.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has come down hard at Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali for his ‘terrible’ tactics while calling the Pakistan bowling attack ‘not the most skilled’ of all time. “Terrible. He just looks like he’s a long way off the mark, Azhar Ali. He’s only captained 16 first-class games in his life, so he’s a young captain in charge of a young bowling team and they look like they just need a bit more experience at the helm,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Musa Khan first test wicket is no ball #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Q3neul8XhT — Saddam Patel (@SaddamP36644463) November 30, 2019

“It’s obviously not the most skilled bowling attack of all time. But that’s where you need the captain to be able to help out and set certain fields for you, and tell you exactly what he wants you to do as a bowler. It doesn’t look like they’ve had that direction out on the field. Tactically, he looks like he’s been a fair way behind.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd