Watch: Murali Vijay bats left-handed while facing Ravichandran Ashwin

Murali Vijay might just have stolen the tag of the most unpredictable cricketer in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) from Ravichandran Ashwin by batting left-handed against his former India teammate during a match in the T20 league on Saturday.

Vijay, on way to being dismissed for 99 for Ruby Trichy Warriors against Dindigul Dragons, the team skippered by Ashwin, came up with this interesting ploy in the 16th over.

Ashwin, who has flummoxed batsmen in the ongoing season of the TNPL with some unusual bowling actions, was himself flummoxed when Vijay took a left-handed stance to him. His individual score had then been 73.

Off the first ball, the left-handed Vijay managed to get a single off a thick inside edge. When he came back on strike, with Ashwin still bowling, Vijay continued batting left-handed. This time, he managed to get the ball to the off side with a cleaner strike and signaled for another single. However, when he saw that the umpire had called an overstepping no ball, he signaled to his partner to go back, returning to his crease for the free hit. Off the next ball, with a free hit in the offing, Vijay decided to return to his usual stance, smashing a six into the cow corner boundary. The ploy had worked.

📸 Taking the switch hit literally! M Vijay: Right hand bat or left hand bat?#NammaPasangaNammaGethu #TNPL2019 pic.twitter.com/dBDiiVFBTL — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 3, 2019

Vijay was eventually dismissed in the 20th over on 99, as the Warriors put up 178/3 in 20 overs. Dindigul Dragons chased down the target with five balls to spare, with their star performer being N Jagadeesan (105).

Vijay has been in tremendous form in the ongoing TNPL season – with scores of 81 (56), 78 (66) and 99 (62) so far.