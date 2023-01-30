Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket

Tamil Nadu batter Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.
“My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of the sport,” Vijay posted on his social media.
@BCCI @TNCACricket @IPL @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/ri8CCPzzWK
— Murali Vijay (@mvj888) January 30, 2023
“To all the cricket fans that have supported me through the ups and downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me.”
Vijay represented India in 61 Tests, 16 ODIs and 9 T20Is, scoring over 4,000 runs across formats. His most successful stint was with the Indian red ball team as he notched 3982 runs that included 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.
During the 2014 India tour of England, with Virat Kohli having a drought with runs, Vijay was the team’s highest scorer across the series, scoring 402 runs off his 10 innings.
The right-handed batter has also scored 2619 runs in 106 IPL matches, winning back-to-back titles with the Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2014.
The 38-year-old further mentioned that he ‘will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it’.