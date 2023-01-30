Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket

Tamil Nadu batter Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

“My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of the sport,” Vijay posted on his social media.

“To all the cricket fans that have supported me through the ups and downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me.”

Vijay represented India in 61 Tests, 16 ODIs and 9 T20Is, scoring over 4,000 runs across formats. His most successful stint was with the Indian red ball team as he notched 3982 runs that included 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

During the 2014 India tour of England, with Virat Kohli having a drought with runs, Vijay was the team’s highest scorer across the series, scoring 402 runs off his 10 innings.

The right-handed batter has also scored 2619 runs in 106 IPL matches, winning back-to-back titles with the Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2014.

The 38-year-old further mentioned that he ‘will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it’.