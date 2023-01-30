scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket

Vijay represented India in 61 Tests, 16 ODIs and 9 T20Is, scoring over 4,000 runs across formats. His most successful stint was with the Indian red ball team as he notched 3982 runs that included 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay. (FILE)

Tamil Nadu batter Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

“My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of the sport,” Vijay posted on his social media.

“To all the cricket fans that have supported me through the ups and downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me.”

Vijay represented India in 61 Tests, 16 ODIs and 9 T20Is, scoring over 4,000 runs across formats. His most successful stint was with the Indian red ball team as he notched 3982 runs that included 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Read |Murali Vijay: A life less ordinary

During the 2014 India tour of England, with Virat Kohli having a drought with runs, Vijay was the team’s highest scorer across the series, scoring 402 runs off his 10 innings.

The right-handed batter has also scored 2619 runs in 106 IPL matches, winning back-to-back titles with the Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2014.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The 38-year-old further mentioned that he ‘will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it’.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:49 IST
Next Story

HC raps activist who claimed Maharashtra didn’t follow Centre’s Martyrs’ Day circular

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News
close