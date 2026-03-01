‘Why did you remove Rinku? Are you happy with Sanju Samson’s 24-25?’: Murali Kartik slams India for dropping Rinku Singh

As India went with an unchanged playing XI against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, Rinku Singh failed to find a spot in the XI for the second game in a row as the management showed faith in Sanju Samson to partner with Abhishek Sharma at the top.

Samson was brought into the mix after the left-handed duo of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan failed to provide good starts. Kishan had been doing the heavy lifting right from the start of the tournament, whereas Abhishek was struggling with his form.

The World No. 1 batter registered three back-to-back ducks, and it was only the Super 8 game against South Africa where he managed to get his first runs. Over time, off-spinners were getting the better of the left-hand opening pair as India decided to go with Samson alongside Abhishek, demoting Kishan to No. 3. Samson scored a 14-ball 25 in a must-win game against Zimbabwe and added 48 runs for the opening wicket with Abhishek, who also got back into the thick of things by slamming a much-needed fifty as India registered their highest-ever total in the T20 World Cup.

FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA VS WEST INDIES T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SUPER 8 MATCH

Samson’s place in the XI came at the expense of Rinku Singh, who has had a middling event with the bat while also dealing with the personal loss in demise of his father during the tournament. Former India cricketer Murali Kartik criticised the team management’s decision to shuffle the top order and ignore Rinku.

Kartik minced no words and said, “I still don’t agree with that move. I want to say, why did you remove Rinku then? Are you happy with Samson’s 24-25 runs? Have you picked him for this?” he said on Cricbuzz.

“With the talent, experience, and skill he (Samson) has, you want him to score big. Anyone can come and score 24-25 runs; we have so many players. I’m hearing players defending him and all that, at least give a good reason why you are defending him. Will you be fine if Suryakumar Yadav scores 24-25 runs?” he added.

Story continues below this ad

“In that match against South Africa, Tilak Varma got out dancing down the track. Then you make these changes, and you win against Zimbabwe. So, if you are satisfied with this, then okay,” said Kartik.