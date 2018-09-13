Mural Vijay slams hundred on county debut, leads Essex to victory

Murali Vijay scored 100 of 181 balls. (Source: Essex Twitter) Murali Vijay scored 100 of 181 balls. (Source: Essex Twitter)

India Test opener Murali Vijay roared back to form with a fine century on his county debut on Thursday. Vijay scored 100 from 181 balls which led Essex to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Nottinghamshire in the County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge. This was Essex’s fifth victory of the championship this season.

Vijay, 34, had earlier hit a half-century in the first innings. He followed it up with a match-winning ton to help the visitors reached their target just before lunch to complete a convincing win. He also forged a 204-run stand for the second-wicket stand with Tom Westley (110) before being eventually dismissed off an inside edge by Samit Patel.

Vijay’s feat matched that of South African Hashim Amla’s feat of scoring a century on county debut. Amla had scored 181 against Glamorgan in 2009.

When Essex win by 8 wickets 🕺 pic.twitter.com/BcbjEkiOgZ — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) September 13, 2018

Vijay had struggled in the Test series against England and was dropped from the India squad after the second Test. Thereafter, he replaced Peter Siddle as Essex’ overseas player for the final three County Championship games of the season. Commenting on his new role, Vijay while speaking to the official website of the club had said, “I was here with the India side about a month ago and saw first-hand just how good the crowd is.I can’t wait to play for Essex and hopefully win some matches.”

