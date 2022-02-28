Mumbai’s Siddharth Mohite goes past 50-hour record in attempted 72-hour batting marathon

Mumbai’s Siddharth Mohite, who claims to be in the nets since Friday night, has now batted longer than the 50-hour record for the longest individual batting session (male) set by Pune’s Virag Mare in 2015. The 19-year old Mohite is now eyeing the 72-hour mark and aims to get his name in the Guinness World Records.

Mare had batted for 50 hours, four mins and 51 seconds to create a new world record, according to guinnessworldrecords.com. While Mare had faced both bowlers and a bowling machine, Mohite has been facing only bowlers.

Mohite wanted to do something different which many cricketers don’t attempt. He expressed his intention to bat non-stop for 72 hours in the nets to his coach Jwala Singh.

Singh didn’t take his student seriously then but a week later, Mohite again came up with the same request. “One day he came and said, ‘sir, I want to break this record of batting for 52 hours continuously in the nets. I had never heard about it before. He insisted again and I said I will give my facility in Thane where he can try this,” Singh said.

Mohite spoke to his cousin and friends who helped him set things up. To send an entry for the Guinness World Records, there are a few guidelines that have to be followed. To attest any record, independent witnesses are required. Mohite’s cousin Vaibhav Pawar arranged for witnesses to keep tab of Mohite’s batting for three days. These witnesses are working in four-hour shifts to record each ball Mohite faces. Witnesses also write down the number and duration of breaks taken. One man is tasked with recording his batting on video.

Mohite dialled his friends in Pune and asked them to come to Thane with their bowling kit. They were told that he wanted to do something big.

“He wanted to create some kind of record,” Mohite’s mother Sejal said. “He was eager to do something different, but exactly what, even we did not know. So one day he came up with this and we backed him. During lockdown he got time and prepared for this. Batting is not easy, and that too for so long. He trained with his friends. I don’t understand cricket much but I back my son.”

Mohite is allowed to take a five-minute break every hour. He can take a break to answer nature’s call. He can also bat on for hours without taking a break if he wants to. There are a few beds arranged beside the indoor nets, and food packets are also placed. Mohite is having only protein foods and a few drinks so that his body gets the required energy to bat for so long.

Singh wasn’t expecting his student to go past Mare’s mark, but was pleased when he came to know. “I have the CCTV feed from the academy on my phone. My wife saw it late at night and said he is still batting. I never thought he could do this but now that he has achieved this, I’m happy. Batting for so many hours is no joke,” Singh adds.

By the time Mohite went past Mare’s mark, he had broken three bats. His forearm had swollen and a clot had formed at the base of his little finger.

He took a half-hour break after surpassing Mare, during which he ate for 15 minutes and slept for 15 minutes.

“The idea came randomly one day in my mind. Many said it won’t be possible but I’m happy to have managed it,” Mohite said during the break.