Mumbai woman cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

A Mumbai under-19 women player has tested positive for Covid-19 a day before the team was to fly to Rajkot to take part in the Indian board’s annual women’s under-19 tournament. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had organised a two-week camp at its MCA-BKC ground for the last few weeks. Players were allowed to enter the camp after getting a negative RT-PCR Test, however, MCA didn’t have any bio- bubble in place for its players and support staff. Instead, players had to travel from their respective homes daily to attend the camp.

The MCA conducted two warm-up games and the players were allowed to take part after their temperatures were checked. It was all normal according to the MCA officials.

The Indian Express understands that the association got all RT-PCR tests done on Saturday as the team needed them done 72 hours prior to boarding the flight.

“A women player has tested positive. We did RT-PCR tests on Saturday and the report said one player tested positive. All others tested negative. The player took part in a warm-up game on Saturday. Another fresh test will be done on Sunday and those whose tests return negative will board the flight to Rajkot,” a MCA official told The Indian Express.

As per the circular sent by the BCCI, all teams will have to report to their respective venues by September 20. The teams will undergo six days of isolation before moving to a secure bio-bubble. As per BCCI guidelines, each team will have a 30-member squad, and 20 players will be allowed per team along with ten support staff. Eleven playing members will be entitled to the full match fees while the remaining nine players will be given 50 percent.