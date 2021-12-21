Mumbai wants Vengsarkar as mentor after Hazare Trophy debacle

Dilip Vengsarkar is likely to be mentor for Mumbai Ranji team. Express Photo by Kevin D'Souza. 09.07.2015. Mumbai.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar may don the role of mentor for the Mumbai Ranji team. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is keen to have him as a guide after a disastrous outing in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Indian Express also understands that the Apex Council has asked for the disbanding of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) – comprising former Mumbai players Vinod Kambli, Jatin Paranjpe and Nilesh Kulkarni. The three are also deemed responsible for the poor performance and the Apex Council wants to appoint a new CIC.

Mumbai finished last in Elite Group B of the Hazare Trophy, winning just one game out of four despite having players like Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the side.

“All issues were discussed and MCA took feedback from coach Amol Muzumdar on Mumbai’s bad performance. The MCA felt it was the right time to dial Vengsarkar and seek his help. At the same time, MCA felt a few tough decisions need to be taken going ahead,” an association official said.

It’s learnt that the Apex Council, which met on Tuesday to discuss the Hazare Trophy fiasco, has requested MCA president Vijay Patil to speak to Vengsarkar and try to convince the stalwart to take the role of mentor for a brief period.

Also, Muzumdar has asked for a psychologist for the Mumbai team before it departs for Ranji Trophy games to be held in Bengal next month. The coach has also requested MCA to have more practice games before the start of the red-ball season.

“The MCA will look into Muzumdar’s requests. Life can be tough while playing in a bubble. At the same time, the coach blamed players for lack of execution and there was hardly any preparation before the Vijay Hazare tournament,” an MCA official added.