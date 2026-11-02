Openers set platform for Mumbai, but Railways make good comeback on Ranji Day 1

Railways needed to make the most of the helpful conditions on a hazy morning if they had to be competitive against in-form Mumbai. But openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena negotiated the tricky period expertly before late wickets stalled their progress on the first day of the Ranji Trophy fixture at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Their century opening partnership was useful as apart from the 98-run stand between skipper Siddhesh and Sarfaraz Khan, there were no other substantial contributions, as Mumbai ended the day at 247/6.

Mumbai has won all their games in the season so far, and Railways needed to come up with something special to challenge them. They had hoped to utilise the first session when bowlers traditionally get some joy but the Mumbai openers had other ideas.