Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where to watch?

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy final Live Streaming: On paper, the Mumbai team is overwhelming favourite in the final match starting on Wednesday with the best Gen-Next talent in its repertoire. Sarfaraz Khan, after a few indifferent seasons, has raised his game to an altogether different level with 800-plus runs in just five games.

However, MP is one of the most improved teams in recent times and under Chandrakant Pandit inculcated the discipline that’s needed to reach the summit clash in a tournament like Ranji Trophy. Missing Venkatesh Iyer in batting and pace spearhead Avesh Khan in bowling didn’t do them any good but unheralded Kumar Kartikeya, with his stamina to bowl for hours, has done the job for his team.

When is the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh?

The Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will take place on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Where is the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh?

The Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time does Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh begin?

The Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh?

Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will broadcast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh?

Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Squads:

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav