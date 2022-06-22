scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Mumbai win the toss, will bat first

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru.

Updated: June 22, 2022 9:24:09 am
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live: Mumbai vs MP.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: On paper, the Mumbai team is overwhelming favourite in the final match starting on Wednesday with the best Gen-Next talent in its repertoire. Sarfaraz Khan, after a few indifferent seasons, has raised his game to an altogether different level with 800-plus runs in just five games.

However, MP is one of the most improved teams in recent times and under Chandrakant Pandit inculcated the discipline that’s needed to reach the summit clash in a tournament like Ranji Trophy.

Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh from Bengaluru below.

Live Blog

MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

09:20 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Ranji Final Live: Mumbai vs MP!

Mumbai pursuing 42nd Ranji title, Madhya Pradesh seek their maiden crown. Abhishek Purohit reports from Bangalore

09:09 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Ranji Final Live: Toss!

Mumbai win the toss and opt to bat first.  Prithvi Shaw isn't the typical Mumbai khadoos (stubborn) batter but more of Virender Sehwag mould with penchant for butchering any attack.

09:04 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Ranji Final Live: Action coming soon!

It would be a game of chess played on 22 yards but enticing enough for all those who get to watch it.

09:00 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Ranji Final Live: Mumbai’s shot at Ranji redemption in final vs MP!

To appreciate what this young Mumbai side under coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Prithvi Shaw has done in 2021-22 – albeit in a much shortened season – it is worth revisiting what Mumbai endured in the three seasons following the departure of coach Chandrakant Pandit. (Read More)

08:58 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Ranji Final Live: Dream season for Jaiswal!

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one youngster who is as passionate about his red ball performance as he is about donning the garish pink jersey of Rajasthan Royals. Three hundred in four innings of quarterfinal and semi-final showed his voracious appetite for runs.

08:50 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Ranji Final Live: Mumbai's domination!

MP head coach Chandrakant Pandit won't let his team settle for anything less than a championship but Amol Muzumdar's men have dominated the proceedings since the start of the business end of the season.

08:43 (IST)22 Jun 2022
Ranji Final Live: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai cricket has followed this old concrete jungle saying to the 'T' as its team now chases an unprecedented 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav

Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji 2021-22 final. (Twitter/BCCI Domestic)

Mumbai’s shot at Ranji redemption in final vs MP

During their lowest point of a nightmare Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season, Mumbai were walloped by Vidarbha by an innings and 146 runs in Nagpur. It prompted a senior Vidarbha player to remark that the-then Mumbai team did not resemble a Mumbai team at all. It was the season they’d laid out a green pitch for Gujarat at Wankhede Stadium and had themselves surrendered in a nine-wicket thrashing. In the previous season, Karnataka had outclassed them by an innings in the quarter-finals. In 2019-20, Railways handed them a 10-wicket humbling at Wankhede. (Read More)

