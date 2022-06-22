Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Mumbai win the toss, will bat first

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: On paper, the Mumbai team is overwhelming favourite in the final match starting on Wednesday with the best Gen-Next talent in its repertoire. Sarfaraz Khan, after a few indifferent seasons, has raised his game to an altogether different level with 800-plus runs in just five games.
However, MP is one of the most improved teams in recent times and under Chandrakant Pandit inculcated the discipline that’s needed to reach the summit clash in a tournament like Ranji Trophy.
Follow live score and updates of Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh from Bengaluru below.
Mumbai pursuing 42nd Ranji title, Madhya Pradesh seek their maiden crown. Abhishek Purohit reports from Bangalore.
Mumbai win the toss and opt to bat first. Prithvi Shaw isn't the typical Mumbai khadoos (stubborn) batter but more of Virender Sehwag mould with penchant for butchering any attack.
It would be a game of chess played on 22 yards but enticing enough for all those who get to watch it.
To appreciate what this young Mumbai side under coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Prithvi Shaw has done in 2021-22 – albeit in a much shortened season – it is worth revisiting what Mumbai endured in the three seasons following the departure of coach Chandrakant Pandit. (Read More)
Yashasvi Jaiswal is one youngster who is as passionate about his red ball performance as he is about donning the garish pink jersey of Rajasthan Royals. Three hundred in four innings of quarterfinal and semi-final showed his voracious appetite for runs.
MP head coach Chandrakant Pandit won't let his team settle for anything less than a championship but Amol Muzumdar's men have dominated the proceedings since the start of the business end of the season.
Hello and welcome to the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai cricket has followed this old concrete jungle saying to the 'T' as its team now chases an unprecedented 42nd Ranji Trophy title.