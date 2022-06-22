Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates: Mumbai win the toss, will bat first

MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav

Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji 2021-22 final. (Twitter/BCCI Domestic)

Mumbai’s shot at Ranji redemption in final vs MP

During their lowest point of a nightmare Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season, Mumbai were walloped by Vidarbha by an innings and 146 runs in Nagpur. It prompted a senior Vidarbha player to remark that the-then Mumbai team did not resemble a Mumbai team at all. It was the season they’d laid out a green pitch for Gujarat at Wankhede Stadium and had themselves surrendered in a nine-wicket thrashing. In the previous season, Karnataka had outclassed them by an innings in the quarter-finals. In 2019-20, Railways handed them a 10-wicket humbling at Wankhede. (Read More)