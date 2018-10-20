Mumbai vs Delhi Live Score Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming: Rana, Shorey settle Delhi, DEL 47/3

Captains speak

Gambhir: We would have bowled first as well. We got to put the runs on board and restrict them. We should have chased that total easily. But we have got that out of our head now. Got to move on. You have to be as consistent as possible. We have been consistent in this format.

Iyer: We'll have a bowl first. It usually helps the seamers in the morning. We have selected to field first, keeping that in mind. We have got a good lineup, the bowlers are doing well too. You can't become complacent. Got to stick to the basics. Siddhed Lad comes in for Rohit.