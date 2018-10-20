Mumbai vs Delhi Live Score Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Cricket Score Streaming: Rana, Shorey settle Delhi, DEL 47/3

Mumbai vs Delhi Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 Final Live Cricket Score Streaming: Mumbai made the most of winning the toss and electing to field in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Delhi. Seamers Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande made most of the conditions to rattle Delhi’s top order, sending skipper Gautam Gambhir, Unmukt Chand and Manan Sharma cheaply. Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey are in the middle trying to rebuild innings after the first powerplay. Catch Live score and updates of Mumbai vs Delhi Vijay Hazare Trophy final.
Live Blog
Mumbai vs Delhi Live Cricket Score Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of Mumbai vs Delhi Vijay Hazare Trophy final
Mumbai vs Delhi Live Cricket Score Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Streaming: A daring Delhi will have to be at their best to upstage the mighty Mumbai when the traditional domestic powerhouses square off in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday. Both teams have their bases covered though Delhi have an upper hand in the pace department with Navdeep Saini and Kulwant Khejroliya doing the job for the team in helpful conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mumbai, on the other hand, have a star-studded batting line-up comprising Ajinkya Rahane, Prithivi Shaw and in-form captain Shreyas Iyer. With the firepower they possess, Mumbai should not be missing the services of Rohit Sharma, who played the quarterfinals and semifinals before joining the India ODI squad ahead of the West Indies series beginning on Sunday.
Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey settled Delhi after the early dismissals. The duo have taken their side to 47/3 after 15 overs. Time for a drinks break.
Expensive first over from Royston Dias. Nitish Rana made most of the width on offer and punished the seamer for two boundaries. The ball is starting to look as if it is coming on to bat now. DEL 34/3 after 11 overs
The first powerplay is up and Delhi have reached 25/3 after 10 overs. The pitch is expected to ease down a bit afterwards. It already looks to be becoming more harder.
Change in attack - Royston Dias replaces Dhawal Kulkarni.
The quick wickets has caused Delhi's run rate to slow down drastically. Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey, who both have been in good form this domestic season, are in the middle trying to apply themselves. DEL 23/3 after 8 overs
WICKET! Massive wicket and Manan Sharma departs for 5 as he goes after a loose delivery outside off stumps. Gets a massive leading edge and glided the ball straight to Aditya Tare behind stumps. DEL 21/3 after 6 overs
WICKET! Unmukt Chand departs as he goes after a delivery pitched outside off. Could not connect to it fully, the ball goes straight to Ajinkya Rahane at point region. Delhi lose both openers. DEL 17/2 after 5 overs
Unmukt Chand gets a handy lifeline as he goes for a big drive on the walk, but gets an edge. The ball goes inside, but misses the stumps on the way to a boundary. First boundary for Delhi so far.
WICKET! Big blow to Delhi and the skipper Gautam Gambhir has been dismissed for 1 in the second over. Pitched it outside the off stump, Gambhir lashed on to the ball. Ball goes deep backward point region straight to Prithvi Shaw. DEL 2/1
Delhi off to a slow start with Unmukt Chand and Gautam Gambhir starting off steadily. First over gone 2/0 Delhi. Tushar Deshpande comes into the attack from the other end.
Dhawal Kulkarni out to bowl for Mumbai. Unmukt Chand and Gautam Gambhir out to bat for Delhi in the middle. HERE WE GO!
Gambhir: We would have bowled first as well. We got to put the runs on board and restrict them. We should have chased that total easily. But we have got that out of our head now. Got to move on. You have to be as consistent as possible. We have been consistent in this format.
Iyer: We'll have a bowl first. It usually helps the seamers in the morning. We have selected to field first, keeping that in mind. We have got a good lineup, the bowlers are doing well too. You can't become complacent. Got to stick to the basics. Siddhed Lad comes in for Rohit.
Vijay Dahiya on Pitch: There is a bit of grass and less cracks. Very well rolled and beautiful track. Batting first, first 10 overs are crucial. Put runs on the board. Seamers would enjoy bowling for the first hour, but then it will be batting pitch all the way. Looking at the wicket, bat first.
Delhi (Playing XI): Unmukt Chand(w), Gautam Gambhir(c), Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya
Mumbai (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare(w), Shivam Dubey, Shams Mulani, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande
Mumbai win toss, elect to field against Delhi.
Mumbai Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aditya Tare (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey, Shams Mulani, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Jay Gokul Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Eknath Kerkar, Akash Parkar, Vijay Gohil, Shardul Thakur, Akhil Herwadkar, Shubham Ranjane
Delhi Squad: Unmukt Chand (wk), Gautam Gambhir (c), Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Hiten Dalal, Gaurav Kumar, Manan Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Mumbai and Delhi. This will be an exciting battle between two giants of Indian domestic cricket circuit. While Mumbai boast of a tremendous powerpacked squad, they will be missing on Rohit Sharma, who has left to join the Indian camp ahead of the 1st ODI against West Indies. Delhi, on the other hand, will be led by the formidable Gautam Gambhir. Who will come out on top in this epic clash?