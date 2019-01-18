Mumbai U-16 skipper banned for obscene behaviour

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has banned its under-16 team captain Musheer Khan for three years citing ‘ugliest behaviour’ against a teammate during a Vijay Merchant tournament match at Kadapa few weeks ago.

Advertising

Khan’s teammate Vedanta Gadia had complained to MCA about Khan’s “obscene behaviour” in the sidelines of the Vijay Merchant quarterfinal game. Khan is the younger brother of India under-19 and Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan, who has been enduring a slump of form with the domestic team.

The MCA then asked for a formal report from its team manager Vighnesh Kadam. An inquiry on this matter was conducted and the ad-hoc committee met in MCA office on Thursday where it called Gadia-Khan, team members Varun Rao and Saurabh Singh, manager Kadam, coach Sandesh Kawle and selector Atul Ranade.Also were two of his team members Varun Rao and Saurabh Singh,

The committe found him guilty of gross misconduct, which has brought disrepute to the association.

“The ad-hoc managing committee found you (Khan) guilty of gross misconduct and bringing the name of the association to disrepute. It was also noted that you have failed in your duties as captain of the team by resorting to the ugliest behaviour which has shocked the entire team and the committee,” stated a letter signed by the MCA chief executive C.S. Naik and Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar sent to Khan which is accessed by The Indian Express.

It further added: “In fact this incident also affected the team atmosphere and is against the very principles of sportsmanship and healthy atmosphere amongst the team members.”

Advertising

As a result, Khan has been suspended with immediate effect and he can only play for Mumbai in 2022. It is probably the first time that the Mumbai Cricket Association has given such a serious ban to an under 16 cricketer. There have been instances in past where players were handed two match bans in under 19 team.