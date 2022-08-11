Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Master batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar is expected to turn up for Goa in the upcoming season. In part of the transfer process, Tendulkar Junior, on Thursday, applied for a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Goa Cricket Association secretary Vipul Phadke told The Indian Express that Arjun had expressed interest in playing for the state as a professional player for the forthcoming season.

“He wanted to play for Goa in the forthcoming season so he approached us. We told him to first get a NoC from MCA which he got today. We will have his fitness and skill test going ahead. Like many players Arjun wanted to play for Goa but a process will be followed before we pick him,” Phadke said.

Last season when Mumbai reached the Ranji Trophy final, Arjun had been picked by the MCA senior selection committee but he didn’t get any game. As a junior, the left-arm pacer had made the cut for the India under-19 team and this was followed by Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians signing him. Though, Arjun hasn’t yet made it to the MI playing XI.

In its statement, SRT Sports Management company stated, “Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career.”