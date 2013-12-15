Mumbai take upper hand on Day two

Mumbai’s Hiken Shah slammed a career best 170 before the team’s bowlers ruffled Odisha’s top order on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group A clash at the Wankhede Stadium here today.

In reply to Mumbai’s mammoth 501 for nine declared,the visitors were straightaway pushed on to the back foot by the pacers to be left reeling at 79 for three at stumps on day two.

After pacer Javed Khan dismissed opener Girjia Rout (4) and Niranjan Behera (0) to reduce Odisha to 16 for two in seven overs,the visitors found themselves in a deeper hole at 36 for three in the 13th over when Govind Podder (2) was caught behind by Shardul Thakur,while skipper Biplab Samantray retired hurt two balls later after being hit on the head by a beamer.

Opener Natraj Behera (45) and Abhilash Mallick (28) were at the crease at the close of play,having put on an unbroken 43-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Odisha are still trailing Mumbai by 422 runs.

Earlier in the day,Mumbai lost overnight batsman in captain Jaffer,who added only 18 runs to his last night’s score of 125. Jaffer had stitched a 222-run stand with Shah for the third wicket before being dismissed by Deepak Behera.

Shah,resuming on 67 in a team total of 242 for two,showed intent as he slammed his career-best 170 and carted the Odisha bowlers for 13 additional fours and three sixes before being trapped leg before by left arm spinner Dhiraj Singh in the third over after lunch.

His 391-minute vigil yielded 21 fours and three sixes,and he also put on two vital partnerships,first with skipper Jaffer and then Suryakumar Yadav (28),with whom he shared a 99-run stand while scoring a lion’s share.

Odisha did well in the second session to wrest back some momentum by picking up four wickets,including Shah and debutant 42-year-old leg spinner Pravin Tambe.

Tambe hit a boundary off his first ball to get off the mark and made 18 that included four hits to the fence.

The Mumbai lower order also chipped in with some runs,and Javed Khan made a breezy 36 off 28 balls that included six fours and a six.

The holders started losing wickets in a clutch and skipper Jaffer declared the innings 16 minutes after tea.

Odisha spinner Dhiraj Singh came up with an improved performance today after being targeted by Jaffer and Shah yesterday.

Singh scalped three wickets and conceded 117 runs in his 25 overs after finishing with figures of 9-0-57-0 yesterday.

Fast bowler Basant Mohanty bowled 45 overs and grabbed three wickets while giving away 73 runs. Suryakant Pradhan and Deepak Behera picked up wicket a piece.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 501 for nine dec (Wasim Jaffer 143,Hiken Shah 170; Basant Mohanty 3/73,Dhiraj Singh 3/117).

Odisha: 79 for three (Natraj Behera not out 45; Javed Khan 2/07)

