Mumbai T20: Player says approached to underperform

A Mumbai Ranji Trophy player has informed his cricket association that he was approached by a rival team’s owner to underperform ahead of the T20 Mumbai League semifinals last month, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources said the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will soon pass on the information to the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit.

The second edition of the T20 Mumbai League, which is a BCCI-approved tournament conducted by the MCA, was held from May 14 to May 26 — all the matches were played at the Wankhede Stadium and telecast live on Star Sports.

Of the eight teams that participated this time, North Mumbai Panthers, Arcs Andheri, Sobo Supersonics and Aakash Tigers MWS made it to the semifinals.

Last year, in a bid to combat corruption in domestic T20 leagues, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had issued guidelines to state associations that host such tournaments to provide details of team owners, officials, managers and sponsors. The MCA has an anti-corruption unit and has conducted awareness sessions for cricketers under its watch.

Former BCCI anti-corruption unit (ACU) consultant Neeraj Kumar had earlier turned the spotlight on second-tier T20 tournaments during his stint with the board.

”Now having joined the BCCI, I see so much of it happening. Fortunately, I can say with some amount of authority and conviction that our national team at this point of time is above board. But in the second rung and third rung, the B tiers and C tiers, the premier leagues including the Karnataka Premier League, a lot of hanky panky goes on,” the retired IPS officer had said.